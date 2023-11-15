The Clorox Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Clorox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 104.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.9%.

CLX opened at $136.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.01. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Clorox by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

