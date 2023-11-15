Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5006 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $7.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 168.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,662. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,477,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,591,000 after purchasing an additional 599,698 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

