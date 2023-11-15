Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

