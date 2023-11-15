Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.16% of Air Lease worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,077,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $41,846,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 17.90%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

