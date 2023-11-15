Citigroup Inc. Buys 192,610 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $137,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,477 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,554 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $135,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $194.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.