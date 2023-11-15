Citigroup Inc. Has $110.11 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,622 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $110,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Ferguson by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ferguson by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 55,644 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,679,000 after acquiring an additional 148,527 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Ferguson by 19.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $9,439,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ferguson news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $171.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.93 and its 200-day moving average is $154.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FERG

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.