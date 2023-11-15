Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 4.6%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $27.29. Approximately 121,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,046,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHVN

Biohaven Stock Up 3.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65.

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Buten bought 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 204,181 shares of company stock worth $4,324,138. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 134.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.