Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,962,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 583,601 shares.The stock last traded at $81.68 and had previously closed at $81.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,650 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,035,000 after purchasing an additional 596,638 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.