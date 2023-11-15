Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,646 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,346,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ABT opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.