Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,215 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

Fiserv stock opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.59.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.