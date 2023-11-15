Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

