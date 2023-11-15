Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.97.

Airbnb Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day moving average is $127.91. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $810,234.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,720 shares in the company, valued at $15,620,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,923 shares of company stock worth $92,478,060 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

