Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,450 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

