Spire Wealth Management Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 44,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,715,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,838,000 after buying an additional 132,322 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
