BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $37.68 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $37,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 32.7% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 121.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $862,635.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,628,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $862,635.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,628,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,377,433 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $351.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $272.70 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

