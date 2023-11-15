453 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $545.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.16 and its 200-day moving average is $467.06. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $546.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

