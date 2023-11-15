Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Southern by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,016,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 169,391 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Southern by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 937,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,880,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,452,505. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

