Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,475 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

