Swiss National Bank Sells 19,800 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of MongoDB worth $103,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total transaction of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,484 shares of company stock valued at $101,547,167. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.65.

MDB opened at $397.77 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.70 and a 1-year high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.58 and its 200-day moving average is $354.17.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

