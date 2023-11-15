Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,673 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $56,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.03.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

