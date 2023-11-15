Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $53,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after buying an additional 1,216,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,308,000 after buying an additional 608,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,049 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

