Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 928,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,897 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $50,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Fullen Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

