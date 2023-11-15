SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,572 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $47,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,290 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

