Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $43,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

