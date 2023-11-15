Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $34.05 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,861,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

AVGO stock opened at $975.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $862.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $832.97. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.14 and a fifty-two week high of $981.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

