Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.91 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.91 billion and $1.19 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.43 or 0.00053811 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00026245 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,828,892 coins and its circulating supply is 355,452,712 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

