Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys 9,511 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 8.4% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after buying an additional 405,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 471,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 63,155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $51.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

