ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.52

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.52 and last traded at $87.25, with a volume of 362599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

