Burney Co. Purchases 14,623 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.84.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

