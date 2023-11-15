Burney Co. Sells 5,213 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

