Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,071 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Bank of Montreal worth $334,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 70.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 3.1 %

BMO opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of Montreal

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.