Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,463,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.11% of Corning worth $331,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Corning by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Corning by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Corning by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

