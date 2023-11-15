Humankind Investments LLC Sells 25,659 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,659 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 425.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OPKO Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OPKO Health news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,699,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 735,000 shares of company stock valued at $988,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Profile

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

