American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,397,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304,257 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of American Equity Investment Life worth $333,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $35,057,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 263,893 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 574.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 243,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

NYSE AEL opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $4,129,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,642,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 542,051 shares of company stock worth $29,282,539. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

