Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.99

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $62.78, with a volume of 81598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,201,000 after buying an additional 488,226 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after buying an additional 527,495 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,461,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,362,000 after buying an additional 34,317 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

