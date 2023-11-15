Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.35.

ULTA opened at $397.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

