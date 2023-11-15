Humankind Investments LLC Sells 6,724 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.