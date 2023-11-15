Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $61,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $143,099.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,067.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $61,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $2,436,963. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

