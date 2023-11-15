Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Issues Earnings Results

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.56% and a negative net margin of 887.54%.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARMP

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.