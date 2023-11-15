LINKBANCORP, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

LINKBANCORP has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

Shares of LNKB opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. LINKBANCORP has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 million, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of LINKBANCORP from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNKB

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.