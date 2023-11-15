CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of IGR stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.