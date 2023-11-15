CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of IGR stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,462 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 75,426 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 775,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

