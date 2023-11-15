The Trade Desk, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Trade Desk in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 218.16, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.68. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,402 shares of company stock valued at $34,866,627. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

