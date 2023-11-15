Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.71. Approximately 189,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 888,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.07.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

