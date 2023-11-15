Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Down 21.5% in October

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.08.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.6 %

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

MPWR stock opened at $535.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $336.63 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at $84,354,239.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $12,620,019. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.