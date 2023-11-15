Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognex to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

CGNX stock opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,631,000 after buying an additional 87,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after buying an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

