Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.18% of Quanta Services worth $335,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.32 and its 200 day moving average is $187.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $212.82.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.91.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

