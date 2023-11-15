Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 93,056 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,958,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 93,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Comcast worth $1,266,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,204,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $168.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

