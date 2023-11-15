Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 105,225 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,009,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 105,225 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Starbucks worth $975,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Shares of SBUX opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

