Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $192.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.54.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

