Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25-11.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.26 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.40-$1.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of AAP opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.23. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $185.94.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

